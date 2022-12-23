11 and 9 year old brothers from Luton raise £6,000 to help support end-of-life care

Max, Lucy, Jacob and Chris Nicholson on a sponsored walk for syringe driver charity NGNPUK

It’s taken a year of commitment and dedication but Luton brothers Jacob and Max Nicholson are delighted they’ve managed to raise enough money to provide a charity with five syringe drivers – essential for end-of-life care.

Their beloved grandfather, former RAF pilot Tom Boyle, died a year ago this month and they wanted to do something in his memory.

Jacob, 11, and nine-year-old Max have health issues of their own – Jacob has a benign brain tumour and Max has a connective tissue disorder- but that didn’t stop them putting their heart and soul into devising a different fundraising idea each month.

The pair – both pupils at Wigmore Primary – did everything from taking part in sponsored walks and bike rides to organising gaming nights and quizzes as well as bake offs, boot sales and car washes.

Mum Lucy, CEO of Healthwatch Luton, said: “We are super proud of their ongoing ideas, never-wavering support for the project and relentless pursuit of their goal.”

She added: "When their grandfather died, he was provided essential end-of-life care through a syringe driver which administered pain relief until his final hour.

"Little did we know there were not enough to supply the demand in the area where he lived, nor that they’re provided by a small charity, NGNPUK, and not the NHS.”

Jacob (left) and Max Nicholson who have dedicated themselves to a year-long challenge to raise funds for vital syringe drivers

Each syringe driver costs around £1,400.

Lucy continued: “The boys have been totally dedicated to this worthwhile cause. They’ve been stoic, resilient and completely driven - and with quiet determination they’ve raised more than £6,000.

"This means another five syringe drivers will be in circulation for other families with someone needing end-of-life care.”

Dad Keith – marketing manager at Utility Warehouse – has supported them in each challenge. Jacob’s favourite was the car boot sale while Max enjoyed the bake sale best.

They intend raising more money for NGNPUK but would also like to take part in a fun run for Keech Hospice Care.

