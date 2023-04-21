From hilarious romcoms to tear-jerkers, here are some of the titles filmed in the borough
While Hertfordshire is home to world-famous Leavesden Studios, it isn’t the only county with a claim to Hollywood fame.
Inspector Morse and Call the Midwife used Luton as the backdrop for their TV shows but plenty of iconic movies have been filmed in and around the borough.
Scroll down to see if your favourite blockbuster was filmed here:
1. Never Say Never Again
The 1983 James Bond was filmed at the Luton Hoo, Luton. The estate doubled as Shrublands, a health club which Bond is sent to by M to eliminate 'free radicals'. Pictured: Pamela Salem as Miss Moneypenny, Sean Connery and Barbara Carrera who played Fatima Blush. Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Four Weddings and a Funeral
Hugh Grant won a Golden Globe for his starring role in this 1994 film. His character finds himself surrounded by his exes in Luton Hoo's ballroom. Photo: STR
3. Blinded by the Light
This 2019 film was actually set in Luton and was inspired by the life of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor (far left) and his love for Bruce Springsteen. The Britannia Industrial Estate, George Street and Upper George Street were all backdrops for the music-filled movie. Photo: ANGELA WEISS
4. The World Is Not Enough
The second Bond film to be shot in Luton. The Grand Staircase in Luton Hoo was used in a scene for the 1999 movie, when James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) breaks into Elektra King's residence in Baku. Photo: Getty Images