12-year-old completes 96 mile hike to raise awareness for Bedfordshire based children's mental health charity

A 12-year-old completed an incredible 96-mile hike to raise money for charity.

Luke Saunders decided he wanted to take on the seven-day challenge to help raise awareness of children’s mental health and the work CHUMS does to support children, young people, and adults.

Luke said “It felt brilliant finally completing the challenge. I learnt so much about the route as well as myself. My favourite memory is probably paddling in Loch Lomond with mum to cool off our hot, sore feet. Soon I hope to do the Pembrokeshire coast.”

Luke, who lives in Ampthill, was inspired by his mum’s previous walks and camping stories. Mum Charlotte said: “I am so incredibly proud of Luke. The walk was all his own idea and he had been excited from the get-go.

“To be able to share his adventure was amazing; to see his determination and be there to support him when he needed it. It was tough going at times, especially with the high temperatures. But he shared his adventure with some lovely people we met along the way, whose encouragement kept him going.”

She added: “He learnt a lot on the way about the history and geography along the route. But most of all, he's learnt more about himself: his strengths, his limits, and most of all his incredible resilience. I am so unbelievably proud of this young man. Onwards to his next adventure.”

Averaging eight to 10 hours walking a day, Luke trained in Scotland near the Cairngorms and then the Yorkshire Dales, as well as little walks with the dog at home. Luke’s school regularly fundraises for CHUMS, and he knows people who have benefited from the mental health support they provide.

Nik Demetriades, Charity Director of CHUMS Charity, said: "All of us at CHUMS would like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Luke and Charlotte for what they’ve achieved in completing the West Highland Way walk - it’s an incredible achievement.