Even the deputy mayor got in on the fun – cosplaying as Disney’s Maleficent

Luton’s first Comic Con event was a major success.

The project was given the green light by Love Luton in June, and took place on Saturday at Lewsey Farm Community Centre.

Project leader Jamie, who first pitched the idea on Facebook in 2022, said: “It was a runaway success and many people I spoke to myself had no hesitation in expressing their joy of having an event locally that they otherwise would have had to travel long distances for. Our estimated turnout was about 380 across the day.

“What really made the day even more special, is for us to have the grace of hosting the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Luton Rising Chairman Javeira Hussain, and our two MPs Sarah Own and Rachel Hopkins all under one roof at the same time.”

Deputy Mayor Zanib, who attended the event dressed as Disney’s Maleficent, said: “I chose her as my niece loves the character, I also chose to attend the event as I’m a huge Marvel fan. I love my superhero movies and was excited when Comic Con was announced.

"I’m loving all these events in Luton, it’s showcasing what Luton has to offer, and it’s so good to see everyone coming together to have fun and enjoy themselves. I would love to see more of them.”

Jamie added: “I'm just simply so elated that so many people had a great day out without having to travel as far, despite multiple times that entry to the building had to be halted due to running way above capacity; but, in a sense, it is one of those unusually "good" problems to have. All I can say is... well... I can't thank you enough for putting your belief in this new start-up of a project.

"It's through people's participation and involvement, whether you are simply an attendee, volunteered, or part of the core team, it's you that makes these events the successes that they are. I'm going to be frank here, I was fighting internal tears as the day went on, seeing what started out as, at the time, a "farcical" Facebook post last year, and then for it to transpire into the real thing right before my eyes.”

Jamie hopes to bring the event back next year. “The biggest change we definitely need to make is that we have to seek out a bigger venue, as Lewsey and the other community centres around town are just too small and simply not built for this type/scale of event; but on-the-whole, we had to start the ball rolling somewhere.

"Now that we, Luton, have something to show that we are ready to join the list of towns and cities that have a "Comic Con" as well, I'm convinced people now those in other parts of the country have one reason more to come and visit Luton.”

Here are some pictures from the event.

1 . Luton Comic Con Sophie Steed, Shanaz Sawal, Deputy Mayor Zanib Raja, Alice Griever, and Jamie McGlynn at Luton Comic Con Photo: Si Photo Sales

2 . Luton Comic Con Luton Deadpool and a Dio Brando cosplayer from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. This cosplayer said: "I've made what was a male character into a female character and used elements of his costume to make my costume. I sewed the top & the gloves & I crafted the headband" Photo: Si Photo Sales

3 . Luton Comic Con Deputy Mayor Zanib Raja and Paul Edwards (Geek Garage) at Luton Comic Con Photo: Si Photo Sales

4 . Luton Comic Con Officer Daniel McHugh and Deputy Mayor Zanib Raja at Luton Comic Con Photo: Si Photo Sales