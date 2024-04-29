14 fantastic photos of Luton’s second Kenyan Cultural Heritage Day - with Massai dancers and more

Luton hosted its second Kenyan Cultural Day at the weekend – with Bedfordshire’s new High Sheriff and the MP for South West Bedfordshire joining in the fun.

The Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) organised the event at the Dallow Centre to bridge the gap between the town’s communities and celebrated Kenyan culture with over 120 guests.

Founder and chairwoman of LDSKCF, Dunstable councillor Sally Kimondo said: “The event is more of bringing the community together. And it's educating the youth about our heritage.”

There were Massai dancers from Kenya, lots of food and plenty of music playing to get everyone on their feet.

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah went along, as well as deputy mayor of Luton, Cllr Zanib Raja, and Andrew Selous MP.

After the event, the MP for South West Bedfordshire said: “I admire that our local Kenyan residents who, while contributing greatly to life in the United Kingdom, are keen to preserve their own culture and pass it on to the next generation. I think they have something to teach the English in that respect.

“I’m so grateful for their warm welcome to me on my birthday and the Kenyans certainly know how to give a really good party!”

Kenyan Cultural Heritage Day Men dressed in traditional tribal clothing in front of the Kenyan flag

Kenyan Cultural Heritage Day From left: Deputy Mayor Zanib Raja, her husband and consort, Andrew Selous MP and the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

Kenyan Cultural Heritage Day You might know this Swahili phrase from the Lion King, meaning 'no worries' or 'take it easy'. Swahili is spoken mostly in Tanzania, Kenya and Mozambique