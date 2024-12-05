15 more must-see historical pictures showing life around Luton from the 1960s to 1981

The pictures – covering 1962 to 1981 – shows a group of European housewives visiting Luton as part of a promotion by Tesco, designers hard at it at Luton’s Vauxhall Motors plant and the scene of a murder in 1969.
And the gallery also features a view down George Street in 1969 and The Parish Church, as well as plenty more.
1. Leagrave Station
A British Rail Class 45 locomotive on the Midland Main Line at Leagrave Station in Luton on December 19th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images
2. Luton at night
A Luton street scene taken on 24th August 1961. Photo: Getty Images
3. Vauxhall Motors
A draughtsman working in Vauxhall Motors' design department in Luton on September 14th, 1961. Two of the men are named as John Barrow and Jim Knight. Photo: Getty Images
4. Daphne Morell at Luton airport
Daphne Morell at Luton airport having regained her freedom, talking to a journalist, in July 1962. Photo: Getty Images : vc