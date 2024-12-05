15 more must-see historical pictures showing life around Luton from the 1960s to 1981

A group of housewives from France, Germany, Holland and Belgium at the Tesco supermarket in the Arndale Centre, Luton on 25th January 1973. The women have been specially flown in by Tesco to compare the price and choice available for the British and the European shopper.placeholder image
A group of housewives from France, Germany, Holland and Belgium at the Tesco supermarket in the Arndale Centre, Luton on 25th January 1973. The women have been specially flown in by Tesco to compare the price and choice available for the British and the European shopper.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives once again to bring you more pictures showing life around Luton over the years.

The pictures – covering 1962 to 1981 – shows a group of European housewives visiting Luton as part of a promotion by Tesco, designers hard at it at Luton’s Vauxhall Motors plant and the scene of a murder in 1969.

And the gallery also features a view down George Street in 1969 and The Parish Church, as well as plenty more.

A British Rail Class 45 locomotive on the Midland Main Line at Leagrave Station in Luton on December 19th, 1960.

1. Leagrave Station

A British Rail Class 45 locomotive on the Midland Main Line at Leagrave Station in Luton on December 19th, 1960. Photo: Getty Images

A Luton street scene taken on 24th August 1961.

2. Luton at night

A Luton street scene taken on 24th August 1961. Photo: Getty Images

A draughtsman working in Vauxhall Motors' design department in Luton on September 14th, 1961. Two of the men are named as John Barrow and Jim Knight.

3. Vauxhall Motors

A draughtsman working in Vauxhall Motors' design department in Luton on September 14th, 1961. Two of the men are named as John Barrow and Jim Knight. Photo: Getty Images

Daphne Morell at Luton airport having regained her freedom, talking to a journalist, in July 1962.

4. Daphne Morell at Luton airport

Daphne Morell at Luton airport having regained her freedom, talking to a journalist, in July 1962. Photo: Getty Images : vc

