16 fascinating retro photos of planes taken at Luton Airport – including British Airways and American Airlines

Do you recognise these planes?
By Natalie Cummings
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of days gone by at Luton Airport.

Plane enthusiast Russell Search snapped these pictures over years of spotting around the airport.

The images were mostly taken in the nineties, and feature many types of planes – from Boeing 747s to Antonovs.

Luton Airport, who recently celebrated their historic 85th anniversary, is currently one of the UK’s busiest airports. Both Britannia Airways and Monarch previously took up headquarters at the airport grounds, and more recently Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air and TUI all have bases at the airport.

Lets take a look at the fascinating planes that have passed through Luton Airport.

This Boeing 747 British Airways plane was photographed at Luton airport. British Airways planes are more commonly spotted at other airports in the UK.

1. British Airways

This Boeing 747 British Airways plane was photographed at Luton airport. British Airways planes are more commonly spotted at other airports in the UK. Photo: Russell Search

This Air Atlanta Icelandic plane is a Lockheed Tristar aircraft

2. Air Atlanta Icelandic

This Air Atlanta Icelandic plane is a Lockheed Tristar aircraft Photo: Russell Search

An MD-11 VarigLog plane at Luton Airport waiting to be refuelled

3. VarigLog

An MD-11 VarigLog plane at Luton Airport waiting to be refuelled Photo: Russell Search

A DC10 Finnair plane. Finnair was the first airline to acquire satellite telephones for its DC-10 aircraft in 1986.

4. Finnair

A DC10 Finnair plane. Finnair was the first airline to acquire satellite telephones for its DC-10 aircraft in 1986. Photo: Russell Search

