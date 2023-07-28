16 fascinating retro photos of planes taken at Luton Airport – including British Airways and American Airlines
Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of days gone by at Luton Airport.
Plane enthusiast Russell Search snapped these pictures over years of spotting around the airport.
The images were mostly taken in the nineties, and feature many types of planes – from Boeing 747s to Antonovs.
Luton Airport, who recently celebrated their historic 85th anniversary, is currently one of the UK’s busiest airports. Both Britannia Airways and Monarch previously took up headquarters at the airport grounds, and more recently Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air and TUI all have bases at the airport.
Lets take a look at the fascinating planes that have passed through Luton Airport.