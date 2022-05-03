17 pictures from Beds-modified's car meet at Dunstable's White Lion retail park

More than 400 people joined in the event at the White Lion retail park in Dunstable on Sunday evening.

The event was organised on social media by Beds-modified who describe themselves as appreciating “anything stanced, modified, performance, Drift or track, not just based in Bedfordshire but across the whole scene.

“We attend most show's and events, from UK to Euro Shows, as well as holding our own meets and events, throughout the scene months”.

This is the fifth car meet of the season and people gathered to admire cars, share their love of vehicles and discuss car builds and stories of their cars as well as listening to music.

Most car meets are static with participants not being encouraged to drive around the site.

The location of the meet is often kept under wraps until close to the day itself.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi captured the event in pictures.

Dunstable Car Meet. Hundreds turned out to admire the cars

Dunstable Car Meet. Her hair is not being blown about by any normal wind - but by the power of the speakers in the van she sat in.

Dunstable Car Meet. The inside of this car looks like a starry sky

Dunstable Car Meet. Just one of the modified cars