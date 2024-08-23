It’s safe to say that we know that some of the best people in the country come from Bedfordshire. The county has grown quite a few talented individuals, and plenty of sporting personalities, actors and notable figures have moved here later in life.
But we have put together a roundup of some of the biggest names from Bedfordshire that might take you by surprise.
Scroll to see if you recognise them!
1. Kevin McCloud
Probably best known for being the presenter of Grand Designs since 1999, Kevin McCloud MBE is a British designer and writer. He was born in the county, and went Dunstable Grammar School. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
2. Nadiya Hussain
Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain MBE was born on Christmas Day in Luton. She went to Maidenhall Infant School, Challney High School and Luton Sixth Form College. Photo: Anthony Harvey
3. Colin Salmon
Best known for his roles as Charles Robinson (Deputy Chief of Staff at MI6) in the James Bond movies, and James "One" Shade in the Resident Evil film series, James was born in London but grew up in Luton. He went to Ashcroft High School before it became Queen Elizabeth School. He was in Luton most recently for the carnival celebrations. Photo: Jeff Spicer
4. Victoria Pendleton
While she now lives in the Chilterns, British jockey and former track cyclist Victoria Pendleton MBE OLY was born on 24 September 1980 in Stotfold. Photo: Bryn Lennon
