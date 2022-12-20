News you can trust since 1891
Bramingham Primary School performs its nativity back in 2013

18 Christmas pictures from the Luton News archives

We’re been visited by the ghost of Christmas past...

By Laura Hutchinson
2 hours ago

We’ve taken a peek into the Luton News’ picture archive to share these pictures of festive fun from years gone by.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

If you’d like to share your Christmas pictures with us – whether they’re snaps from memory lane or pictures from this year – you can email [email protected] or visit submit.nationalworld.com. If we get enough, we may feature them in a gallery online.

1. Applecroft Pre-school Nativity

These little ones were just some of the stars of Applecroft Pre-school's nativity play back in 2012

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Applecroft Pre-school Nativity

Applecroft Pre-school's nativity play from a decade ago

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Bramingham Primary School Nativity

All smiles from the stars of Bramingham Primary School's nativity - from 2013.

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Bramingham Primary School Nativity

A group of shepherds from the primary school's 2013 navitivy play.

Photo: Jane Russell

