18 Christmas pictures from the Luton News archives
We’re been visited by the ghost of Christmas past...
We’ve taken a peek into the Luton News’ picture archive to share these pictures of festive fun from years gone by.
Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
If you’d like to share your Christmas pictures with us – whether they’re snaps from memory lane or pictures from this year – you can email [email protected] or visit submit.nationalworld.com. If we get enough, we may feature them in a gallery online.
