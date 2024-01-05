19 babies born at Luton and Dunstable Hospital on Christmas and New Year’s Day
It was a very happy time of year for families of 19 babies who were born at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital on Christmas Day and New Year
At 5.40pm on Christmas Day, Barney was born, weighing 3742g. Proud mum Katie Fuller welcomed her child exactly 30 years after her own festive birthday. Katiensaid: “I am so thankful he arrived safely. He is already a much loved addition to our family!”
Director of Midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospitals, Emma Hardwick said: “We are delighted that these parents chose to have their babies in our units and are proud to have helped welcome them into the world on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“Many congratulations to all the proud parents and their families and a special thank you to our incredible staff for caring for our women and birthing people throughout such a busy period.”