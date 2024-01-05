19 babies born at Luton and Dunstable Hospital on Christmas and New Year’s Day

Congrats to all the parents welcoming their little bundles of joy!

Baby Barney - born Christmas Day. Picture: Bedfordshire Hospitals

It was a very happy time of year for families of 19 babies who were born at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital on Christmas Day and New Year

At 5.40pm on Christmas Day, Barney was born, weighing 3742g. Proud mum Katie Fuller welcomed her child exactly 30 years after her own festive birthday. Katiensaid: “I am so thankful he arrived safely. He is already a much loved addition to our family!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospitals, Emma Hardwick said: “We are delighted that these parents chose to have their babies in our units and are proud to have helped welcome them into the world on Christmas and New Year’s Day.