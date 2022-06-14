It was the first time the lorries had driven through since Covid-19 put the brakes on in 2020, with around 2,000 people supporting Saturday's event (June 11).

The procession and family fun day was raising money for the Royal British Legion, Scotty's Little Soldiers and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, while there were even drivers who visited from Marbella and Poland!

Graham Munt, organiser, said: "It went very, very well. We had a huge response from the public.

"The weather was beautiful, there wasn't a cloud in the sky, and the children absolutely loved the trucks.

"There was one little girl watching from the side of the road and three of the drivers noticed it was her birthday. They played 'Happy Birthday' over the air horns and the parents were beside themselves. It was really great."

As well as watching the procession, families could enjoy a fun day in the showground field kindly provided by WJD Doherty Tippers Ltd, which boasted entertainment, food and refreshments.

Graham added: "I was a little bit worried because I'd built it up since 2015, and thought 'oh Christ, it's been two years since the last one', but I had so many messages on Facebook and so much support. It was fabulous."

The convoy was supporting an additional charity this year - the East Anglian Air Ambulance, as it helped Graham's grandson when he slipped and broke his ankle and leg badly.

Meanwhile, Graham, a truck driver himself, has a personal reason for supporting the two charities.

He said: "My eldest boy spent 24 years in the army. He started in Northern Ireland, then Iraq, Afghan.

"He did three tours of Afghan and fortunately he came back unscathed, but he did lose comrades there that our family knew as well.

"Back in 2015, he did a charity run and raised quite a bit. I thought, I'm going to do something as well, as the truck convoy was born."

Graham would like to thank WJD Doherty Tippers Ltd, event sponsor Brain Currie of DAF Trucks Milton Keynes, everyone who supported the event, and all the drivers.

He is confident that the convoy will have beaten its previous total of £11,000.

