When 22-year-old Lauren Faulkner graduated from uni, she set her sights on becoming a primary school teacher.

But all her dreams have had to be put on hold after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in May.

Now this brave young Houghton Regis woman is putting her own pain aside to help other cancer sufferers.

She took the courageous decision to shave off her hair to raise money for Young Lives v Cancer, a charity which has helped her enormously – including referring her to the Princess Trust which is organising a wig.

Lauren says doing this enabled her to take back control: “I was losing my hair anyway. It was very subtle at first, then it began falling out quicker than I could keep up.

"I asked my boyfriend Jon to shave it for me. The experience was upsetting for us both but I also felt relieved that I was finally in charge of the situation.

"I’ve always had very thick hair so the transition to being bald was very strange. The main thing was the change in temperature – my head now gets very cold.”

And she admits: “There are still moments when I go to move my hair behind my ears, and I often forget I’m bald until I look in the mirror.

"But I’m trying to embrace it and I’m glad I have so much support around me to make me feel confident.”

Prior to being diagnosed, Lauren had been in unbearable pain for several months – with the medical profession mystified about the cause.

She says: “When I was eventually told it was Hodgkin Lymphoma, I wasn’t surprised. I’d had a gut feeling all long.

"But it’s still a bombshell to hear the words: ‘You have cancer.’ I don’t think anyone ever expects it to happen to them or anyone in their family.

"It was really upsetting and a shock. I remember leaving the hospital with Jon and I just started crying.

"Telling my family was the hardest. And mentally it’s been a struggle. Initially I tried to stay focused with all the information and hospital visits, but it quickly became overwhelming.

"Some days I was really low and so scared, when the only thought in my head was ‘Why me?’

"But I’ve learned to accept each day as it comes. Throughout this whole process I’ve been leaning heavily on my Mum who’s been there constantly.”

Lauren has also relied on Young Lives v Cancer, the charity she’s supporting through her gofundme page.

She says: “They gave me a social worker called Casey who is such a lovely person and who has offered me so much support.

"She’s also referred me to another charity, Mind Over Cancer, that offers counselling.”

Lauren, who was born in Hemel Hempstead, is about to start her second round of chemotherapy and is prepared for the difficult side effects, reflecting: “Most days I’m bed-bound, unless I’m travelling to hospital.”

But raising money for charity keeps her positive and she’s already reached her £1,000 gofundme target.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” she smiles, “also being able to give something back. I’m so appreciative of everyone who’s donated.”