23 pictures of Luton's Christmas lights switch on - with a special visit from the Minions

Minions Bob and Stuart were at the event

Hundreds of people turned out to watch Luton light up for the festive season on Saturday.

Minions Bob and Stuart were the special guests at the event, meeting the crowds throughout the day courtesy of Luton BID.

But that was just part of the programme of events – which included music from Luton Youth Rock Band and Funk Orchestra, Revoluton Arts Associated Artists, Shania Irish Downes, NGYT, Warriorz Street Dance, Griffin Players and the Hat Factory Choir.

Luton’s Mayor Sameera Saleem and Cllr Hussein switched on the lights on the stage to bathe the town in festive cheer.

And the crowd swelled to around 1,000 people as the big moment approached.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi, who snapped these pictures, said: “This year in Luton has been amazing. The council has either put on, or been a part of putting on so much, from About Us, Carnival, Pride, Diwali and more. We have seen the heart of Luton come out and show the world just how Luton can party and have fun.”

The day also marked the opening of The Mall’s free grotto. Visit Father Christmas, take photos and have a go at the Christmas crafts every weekend until December 17, then every day until Christmas.

1. Luton Christmas Lights Switch On Santa's helpers were out and about with the all important naughty or nice list Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. Luton Christmas Lights Switch On A thumbs up and a peace sign for the lights Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3. Luton Christmas Lights Switch On Smiling faces at the event Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. Luton Christmas Lights Switch On Crowds gather for the event Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales