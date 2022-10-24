Luton’s Diwali celebrations pulled in the crowds during a packed two days of live music and entertainment in the town centre.

Starting on Friday afternoon at St George’s Square, there was music and dancing at the fourth Diwali in Luton, before a day of events on Saturday, ending with a procession through the town and a spectacular fireworks display, before DJ Gubz provided music late into the evening.

Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism.

The events started at 3pm on Friday with music provided by DJ Saiqa. Luton’s Olivia Lynn also took to the stage and the first dancers were from the Kalpesh Dance Academy which specialises in Bollywood, Raas-Garba, Bhangra and semi-classical dances. Luckily the crowds were not put off by the rain.

On Saturday DJ Gubz kicked off the show, followed by NGYT theatre group from Luton. Olivia Lynn took to the stage again before the Official Diwa Lighting & Ganesh Vandana at 1.30pm.

Music and dancing then entertained the crowds, with stalls, fairground rides, workshops and food stalls as well.

One onlooker said: “As the music boomed out the crowd began to fill the square, by mid afternoon it was pretty full, by the evening it was a crush of happy folks, all colours, all religions came together. A triumph in itself.”

Six years old Hima Movvar took to the stage to the delight of the crowds, performing several songs before being asked to do another set later in the evening.

Among the stalls were displays from the Army and the Fire Brigade.

Diwali in Luton first launched in 2018, but took a break in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was back in 2021, winning Best Mela in the UK Bhangra awards. The event also raises money for Keech hospice in Luton.

Among its sponsors are The Mall, Luton Rising, Luton Bid and Lyca Radio, Arts Council England which provides funding, and partner Revolution Arts, based in Luton.

To find out more about Diwali in Luton and its plans for the future go to http://www.diwaliinluton.co.uk

