A record number of runners took part in this year’s Luton Runfest at the weekend.

More than 1,500 people took part in the event on Sunday, with the courses taking them from Luton town Centre, and Wardown Park – with the half marathon also taking in the iconic mansion house and Luton Hoo Estate.

The course finished back at the town centre with many volunteers and spectators cheering on the runners.

Jordan Clay took 1st place male with an outstanding time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 04 seconds. Dawn Godwin took 1st place female in the half marathon, completing it with an impressive time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 23 seconds.

Perry Payne took 1st place male in the 10k, completing it in 36 minutes and 18 seconds, while 1st place female was Libby Jay, who completed the race within 42 minutes and 39 seconds.

Robert Barnes took 1st place male in the 5k, completing the course in 17 minutes and 06 seconds and 1st place female was Leah Jay, who completed the race within a time of 21 minutes and 26 seconds.

Luton Town Football Club played a key role in the success of last Sunday’s event with manager, Rob Edwards; chairman, David Wilkinson and commercial director, Chris Bell all participating and supporting the event.

The event would not have been possible without the work of a small team who led the event’s organisation from the beginning and supported by many people who volunteered their time to enable this event to happen. RunFest was

supported by over 250 community volunteers who rallied to marshal the event, manning water stations, setting up roadblocks, managing Race HQ, and cheering on the hard-working runners.

The event is supported and partly funded by over 25 local businesses that make up the Love Luton partnership, with particular thanks to Atrumed Healthcare, who sponsored the finisher t-shirts; Active Luton for the use of the central library

as Race HQ; the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa for the use of their grounds; Community Interest Luton for leading the volunteer campaign; Tesco and Luton Rising who supported the volunteer packs; SH Pratt Group who generously donated bananas for all the runners; The Mall who supported the volunteer work; Luton Council who supported the cleansing and facilities team and the Luton and Dunstable Cycling Club who provide the cyclists on the day.

Next year’s event is set to take place on Sunday, October 13 – but due to the planned works at the Luton Hoo, it may only be a 5k and 10k next year.

Linsey Sweet, Chairperson for Love Luton, said: “Sunday’s Love Luton RunFest was a huge success for the town and an event that has put Luton on the map for all the right reasons. We had huge entries and phenomenal turnout on the day,

given that many events across the country are reporting a low take up. It brings in much-needed spend and boosts the local economy; it promotes a healthy image, encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event and

inspires the next generations.

“Runners also raised much-needed funds for local charities, and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch.”

Fore more pictures and video visit the Love Luton website or see next week’s Luton News.

