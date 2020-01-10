£240k package of road safety improvements on A5 through Hockliffe

Highways England has implemented a £240,000 package of safety improvements on the A5 through Hockliffe to make it safer for local residents and drivers.

Changes include a reduced speed limit from 40mph to 30mph, new vehicle activated signs and extensive clearance of bushes and other vegetation.

The new 30mph speed limit on the A5 through Hockliffe

The improvements were introduced following a review of the stretch of road through Hockliffe and its various junctions, as well as feedback from local authorities including Central Bedfordshire Council, Hockliffe Parish Council and Beds Police.

Martin Fellows, Highways England regional director, said: “Following a comprehensive safety review, we’ve implemented a number of improvements that will make the stretch of road safer for local residents and drivers passing through.

“Throughout the process we’ve worked in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, Hockliffe Parish Council and the Police, and I'd like to thank them for their support in getting to the point where the improvements are live.”

In addition to the speed reduction, two further two vehicle-activated signs (VAS) which flash "slow down" at drivers as they enter Hockliffe will soon be installed taking the total number of VAS to four.

The two week project took place at the beginning of December and also saw improvements made to the road markings and extensive vegetation clearance, improving sign visibility and accessibility to the footpaths for pedestrians.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, CBC executive member for community services, added: “We are extremely supportive of the work being led by Highways England to improve the safety for users of the A5 through Hockliffe, as we move to reduce the number of vehicles using this route, particularly HGVs.”

