3 Luton and Dunstable salons amongst finalists for English Hair and Beauty Awards

They will find out if they’ve won at a ceremony next year

Three salons in Luton and Dunstable have been shortlisted for the English Hair and Beauty awards.

Farzana’s Beauty and Anjalee Laser Beauty and Spa in Luton, and The Beauty Shack in Dunstable are in the running to take home titles at the English hair and beauty awards ceremony, which will take place on April 21, 2024, in Milton Keynes.

The Beauty Shack in Dunstable is nominated for the ‘salon’ and ‘salon team of the year’ awards.

Louise Appleton, Daisy Folland, Lauren Martin, Holly Howard, Sam Russell outside of The Beauty Shack in Dunstable - one of the three salons in Luton and Dunstable that were shortlisted for awards.

Owner Lauren Martin said: “My journey with The Beauty Shack started back in 2017 when I was self-employed and renting a beauty room in a tattoo shop alongside a cleaning job. Eighteen months on, they asked me if I wanted to take over the lease and here we are five years later.

“Taking over the lease was a scary jump but I have zero regrets. It took so much hard work, sleepless nights, and long days to get to where we are today. Going through the early years of business and then being hit with lockdowns etc hasn’t been easy but the hard work has paid off and the dream is a reality."

Anjalee Laser Beauty and Spa has been shortlisted for ‘beauty team of the year’, with Anjalee herself in the running for ‘beautician of the year’. Meanwhile, Farzana's Beauty is up for ‘beauty salon of the year.