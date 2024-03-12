Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tree and hedge planting project at Mentmore recreation ground has finished in style with the mass planting of 30 climate resistant trees.

Dunstable Town Council officers, the grounds team, the town mayor Cllr Liz Jones, town councillors Richard Attwell and Nicholas Kotarski, local volunteers and CBC councillors Eugene Ghent and Nigel Young all participated in planting 30 climate-resilient trees at Mentmore Recreation Ground. It marked the final phase of Dunstable Town Council’s tree and hedge planting project at Mentmore Recreation Ground.

Over the past two years, together with Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainability team, Earthwatch Europe, and The Woodland Trust, Dunstable Town Council has worked to make different initiatives become a reality at Mentmore, including commemorating Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 with the Queen’s Green Canopy, establishing a tiny forest, a native hedgerow, and planting a further 30 climate-resilient trees across Mentmore.

Thirty trees were planted on the day

The overall project will contribute towards increased biodiversity, enhanced wildlife habitats, mitigates the effects of climate-change, and creates a sustainable legacy for future generations.

The projects have been aided by Central Bedfordshire Council’s tree grant fund, Earthwatch Europe, and The Woodland Trust.

Town mayor Cllr Liz Jones says ‘’I'm thrilled to see the successful completion of our tree planting project at Mentmore Recreation Ground. Working alongside our partners and the community, we've created a lasting impact on biodiversity, wildlife habitats, and climate change.’’