News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
50 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
3 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

31 unclaimed estates in Luton that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

Here is a list from the Treasury of all the unclaimed estates in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT

A list of unclaimed estates in Luton has been made public by the Treasury, so if your surname is one of these, you might be in the money.

When a person dies without a valid will and no one from their family steps forward to claim their assets, the estate is considered to be unclaimed.

When this happens, the deceased person's assets are "ownerless property" and are under the possession of the Crown. However, if family members believe that they are entitled to a portion of the deceased's relative's property, they have 12 years from the time the Crown takes possession of the estate to come forward to claim it.

Here is a list from the Treasury of all the unclaimed estates that are waiting for someone to inherit them
Here is a list from the Treasury of all the unclaimed estates that are waiting for someone to inherit them
Here is a list from the Treasury of all the unclaimed estates that are waiting for someone to inherit them
Most Popular

The Treasury will accept claims for unclaimed estates from before 1997 up to 30 years from the date of death, subject to no interest being paid on the money held if the claim is filed after the 12-year window has passed.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

According to the government website, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

husband, wife or civil partner

children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

mother or father

brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

grandparents

uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased.

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Luton:

Blake

Brennan

Butler

Charitonsouk

Connolly

Delaney

Dowelling

Essmail

Fidonavic

Finn

Gray

Howe

Irwin

Jarvis

Jones

Karim

Kelly

Mare

Narainen

O’Keefe

Siad

Sindic

Smith

Vulovie

West

White

Wright

Yaffe

How to claim an unclaimed estate:

Anyone who thinks they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury here.

Luton