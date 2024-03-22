34 bags of rubbish collected as Keech staff and volunteers take part in Keep Luton Tidy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, for the second year running, Keech Hospice Care got involved in kicking off the initiative on a local level. Spearheaded by ABDC in Luton in partnership with Love Luton, it aims to inspire people to #KeechLutonTidy.

Over 20 Keech staff and volunteers, armed with black bags and litter grabbers, convened at the hospice first thing in the morning on Thursday 14 March, and made their way along Great Bramingham Lane, collecting as much waste as they could.

Over the 90-minute litter pick, 34 bags of rubbish were collected.

Among the litter pickers was Keech Hospice Care’s CEO Liz Searle. Liz said:

“It's always good to ensure the lane is clear of rubbish, especially as patients often take trips up the lane with their loved ones. The environment belongs to all of us, and we all have to do our bit to look after it. At Keech, we’re extremely proud of our town and community, and helping to keep Luton tidy allows us to put that pride into action.”

Another of the volunteers was Claire McInally, who works in Keech’s fundraising team. Claire said: