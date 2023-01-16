News you can trust since 1891
School children during a Year 5 class at a primary school

35 Luton schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted in 2022

Did your school make the list?

By Natalie Cummings
33 minutes ago

Schools in Luton were celebrating after getting the stamp of approval by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.

We take look at the many schools in the town that received a Good report from the education watchdog last year.

For the most up to date information – or to find out about schools that weren't visited during the year – you can visit Ofsted's website.

1. Acorn Day Nursery

Rating: good. The report reads: "Children show they are happy and secure in this welcoming nursery."

2. Ashcroft & Ramridge Community Nursery

Rating: Outstanding. The report reads: "Children relish their time in this vibrant nursery. They quickly become confident, inquisitive learners, competently determining their own play.”

3. Bright Horizons Bramingham Day Nursery and Preschool

Rating: good. The report reads: "Children enjoy attending this welcoming nursery. They demonstrate a positive attitude to their learning and behave well.”

4. Bright Stars Pre-School

Rating: good. The report reads: “Children are confident and happy as they walk into the pre-school. Staff welcome them warmly, helping children feel safe and secure.”

