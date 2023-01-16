Did your school make the list?

Schools in Luton were celebrating after getting the stamp of approval by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.

We take look at the many schools in the town that received a Good report from the education watchdog last year.

For the most up to date information – or to find out about schools that weren't visited during the year – you can visit Ofsted's website.

1. Acorn Day Nursery Rating: good. The report reads: "Children show they are happy and secure in this welcoming nursery." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Ashcroft & Ramridge Community Nursery Rating: Outstanding. The report reads: "Children relish their time in this vibrant nursery. They quickly become confident, inquisitive learners, competently determining their own play.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bright Horizons Bramingham Day Nursery and Preschool Rating: good. The report reads: "Children enjoy attending this welcoming nursery. They demonstrate a positive attitude to their learning and behave well.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Bright Stars Pre-School Rating: good. The report reads: “Children are confident and happy as they walk into the pre-school. Staff welcome them warmly, helping children feel safe and secure.” Photo: SI Photo Sales