Schools in Luton were celebrating after getting the stamp of approval by Ofsted inspectors in 2022.
We take look at the many schools in the town that received a Good report from the education watchdog last year.
For the most up to date information – or to find out about schools that weren't visited during the year – you can visit Ofsted's website.
1. Acorn Day Nursery
Rating: good. The report reads: "Children show they are happy and secure in this welcoming nursery."
2. Ashcroft & Ramridge Community Nursery
Rating: Outstanding. The report reads: "Children relish their time in this vibrant nursery. They quickly become confident, inquisitive learners, competently determining their own play.”
3. Bright Horizons Bramingham Day Nursery and Preschool
Rating: good. The report reads: "Children enjoy attending this welcoming nursery. They demonstrate a positive attitude to their learning and behave well.”
4. Bright Stars Pre-School
Rating: good. The report reads: “Children are confident and happy as they walk into the pre-school. Staff welcome them warmly, helping children feel safe and secure.”
