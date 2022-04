40 new food hygiene ratings handed out to Luton businesses so far this year

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

But the agency stresses: "The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality."

You can look up ratings at the Food Standards Agency's website.

Here are the latest scores on the doors in Luton:

RATED 5:

• KFC at 92 Dunstable Road was rated 5 on January 22.

• KFC at 120-122 The Mall was rated 5 on January 22

• Greggs at 499 Capability Green Business Park was rated 5 on January 31

• Domino's Pizza at 12 Sundon Park Parade, Sundon Park Road was rated 5 on February 2

• KFC at 9 Wigmore Park Centre was rated 5 on February 5.

• Wigmore Arms at 10 Wigmore Park Centre, Wigmore Lane was rated 5 on February 8

• Woodlands Community Cafe at Woodlands Secondary School, Northwell Drive was rated 5 on February 25

• Wings and Tings at 42-43 Stockwood Crescent was rated 5 on February 25

• Mooboo Bubble Tea at 38 George Street was rated 5 on March 1.

• Little Dessert Shop at 71 Wellington Street was rated 5 on March 4

• The Club (Lewsey Social Club) at Sport Inn On The Park, Pastures Way, was rated 5 on March 12

• Mr Chips at 1a Seymour Avenue was rated 5 on March 14

• THE FRY INN FISH BAR at 40 Wimborne Road was rated 5 on March 15

• Sundon Park Social Club at 85 Sundon Park Road was rated 5 on March 16

• Pizza Express/Mac & Wings at 3 Church Street was rated 5 on March 19

• I Luv Coffee Ltd at Luton Railway Station was rated 5 on March 22

• Panku Luton, at Asda Stores Ltd, Wigmore Lane was rated 5 on March 22.

• Merkur Slots at 81 George Street was rated 5 on March 22

• Mecca Bingo Hall at Skimpot Road was rated 5 on March 24

• Nicki Fabulous! was rated 5 rated on March 29

• Sodexo at Astrazeneca Uk Ltd, 600 Capability Green was rated 5 on March 30

• Sodexo Food Services at Rexam Uk Ltd, 100 Capability Green was rated 5 on March 30

• The Orange Tree at Hangar 89, 89 Airport Way was rated 5 on March 30

• Doorstep Dolci Luton, at 6 Bute Street was rated 5 on March 31.

RATED 4:

• Southern Fried Chicken & Pizza Direct at 48a Calverton Road was rated 4 on January 26

• U.K. Peri Peri at 56 Bishopscote Road was rated 4 on January 5

• Luton Crown Court (Eatalia), at 7-9 George Street, Luton rated 4 on February 23.

• Little Chef's limited at 7 Midland Road, Luton was rated 4 on February 25.

RATED 3:

• Alauddin Sweetcentre, at 56 Leagrave Road was rated 3 on January 6.

• Rooster, at 97 Tomlinson Avenue was rated 3 on January 6.

• Peri Peri Original, at 24 Chapel Street was rated 3 on January 12.

• A1 Lahori Zaiqa Ltd at 130 Dunstable Road was rated 3 on January 17.

• Blossom Garden at 252 Marsh Road was rated 3 on February 15

• Gourmet Shack at 8 Chapel Street was rated 3 on February 21

• Wamimichi Noodle Bar at 83 Park Street, Luton was rated 3 on February 28.

• Tastys Fried Chicken at 19-21 Manchester Street was rated 3 on March 7

RATED 2:

• Bamboo House, at 351 Hitchin Road was rated 2 on January 12.

• Gs Gourmet Burger at 13 Wellington Street was rated 2 on January 19.

• Steakout at 52 Wellington Street was rated 2 on January 27.

• Spicy Karahi at 122 Dunstable Road was rated 2 on February 12.

RATED 1:

• Peri Peri Zone at 3 Riddy Lane was rated 1 on January 26

• Waffles N' Jerk at 29 High Town Road was rated 1 on February 17.

RATED 0: