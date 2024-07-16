The cat was abandoned outside an office in Luton

The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the rise – with a staggering 420 reports in Bedfordshire so far this year.

The new figures show there have been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals across England and Wales – with the busiest time of the year still to come.

It’s a rise of more than two per cent on last year, but the RSPCA is warning that things could get worse, with an average of one call every five minutes during its busiest summer months last year.

During that time, reports of intentional harm to animals rose by 11 per cent, with animal beating reports also rising by 17 per cent.

Among the cases reported to the RSPCA was that of an elderly and emaciated cat abandoned an office building in Luton.

The long-haired tortoiseshell cat, called Patra, was left in a pet carrier at the entrance to an office building in Upper George Street, in March.

The cat was discovered by cleaners arriving at the building in the early hours of the following morning. One of the cleaners took Patra home and reported the incident to the RSPCA.

Sadly Patra was in very poor condition; she was incredibly emaciated, had a badly matted coat, severe diarrhoea, and a serious leg injury which left her unable to walk. She was taken to a vet but, sadly, they felt the only option was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Bedfordshire alone, we’ve seen 420 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

She added: “Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.” added Karen.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”

RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard added: “No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”

More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity's website.