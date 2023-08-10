Are you looking for a new addition to your home?

Meet the five animals that are currently looking for new homes in Bedfordshire.

National Animal Welfare Trust’s (NAWT) Bedfordshire branch is home to plenty of animals, including dogs, cats, and rabbits. Now the rescue centre’s recent rebuild has come to an end, NAWT Bedfordshire has planned a fun dog show and fete that will take place on Friday, September 2 at Glebe Farm, Aspley Guise.

Activities are set to include: the dog show, refreshments, live music, children’s games, stalls, and a raffle. Entrance to the event will cost £2 for adults and 50p for children, and the event will run from 12pm to 4pm. All dogs are welcome at the fete .

Centre supervisor Daniella Robinson said: “We’re very excited about this year’s fete as we’re re-opening our doors to the public on the September 2nd weekend for the first time in over a year. Our centre has been closed to visitors since last summer as we’ve been re-building the site to replace our crumbling buildings with modern catteries and kennels.

"These brand-new facilities will improve the experience for the animals on site and make it easier for the volunteers and animal care team to help the dozens of cats and dogs find loving new homes.”

She added: “It is a chance to meet the local community and share the work we do. We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our work – and they’ve been helping us raise money for the rebuild as well - and it’s because of support from all the different fundraising events like our summer fete that we’re able to find homes for nearly 300 homeless cats, dogs and rabbits every year.”

To find out more information about the animals currently at NAWT Bedfordshire, visit their website.

With that in mind, lets take a look at some of the furry friends that are currently available at the centre.

1 . Magpie Magpie is a 4 year old Greyhound who is looking for her new home. This ex-racer is best suited for a home where people can give her the time and patience to come out of her shell. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

2 . Magpie Magpie has lived and walked with other dogs and greyhounds, so might be a great friend for another calm canine. She spends a lot of her time chilling in the garden, watching the birds or having a afternoon snooze. Could Magpie be the perfect companion for you? Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

3 . Bella Beautiful Bella is an 8 year old Akita Cross and is looking for her new home. Bella has lots of love to give and is in rescue care through no fault of her own. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

4 . Bella Bella enjoys having a ball thrown for her, playing tug of war and playing with her squeaky toys. She loves to sit on people's laps and having a cuddle on the sofa. She is also happy to curl up and go to sleep in her own bed when left for a few hours. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3