Peter Crouch with his pint. Picture: Greene King

Five pubs in and around Luton and Dunstable are giving away free pints to punters, but there’s a catch.

British pub and brewing company Greene King has partnered with football legend Peter Crouch to give free beer to customers. But the giveaway will only start once the first drop of rain falls into a nine-foot-tall pint glass shaped rain drop detector in Manchester – apparently the wettest city in the country – later this month.

From March 25, a live stream of the rain drop detector will be keeping a close eye on the wether and will light up when it starts to rain – signalling the start of the free pints flowing across the country.

Former England footballer and avid pub lover, Peter Crouch, said: “Having experienced playing football at the highest level for England, I know how much the nation loves their sport and hates the weather, so it’s no surprise to see that’s what people chat about at the pub most.

“There’s no better place to go on a rainy day than a cosy pub to enjoy a well-earned drink, I’ll be on tenterhooks looking out for the rain on Monday, with 100,000 free pints up for grabs, there’s only one place I’ll be heading when the rain drops start to fall.”

Once the offer is activated, punters in Luton and Dunstable can go to any of the Greene Kings pubs in the area, including Jolly Topers, Hansom Cab, Jolly Milliner, Ewe & Lamb and The Star, in Chalton. You can find out where the other participating pubs are by clicking here.

Clair Preston-Beer, managing director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Since March 2023 was the wettest March on record, we decided to mark the beginning of spring by offering the nation 100,000 free pints in our Greene King pubs nationwide to celebrate rather than commiserate the first drops of rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather!