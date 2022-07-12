5 road closures in Luton for drivers to watch out for this week

Drivers in and around Luton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

The latest road closures in Luton

• A5, from 10pm July 11 to 5am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A eastern roundabout to A5 Thorn Road roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.

• M1, from 10pm July 11 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm July 13 to 5am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.