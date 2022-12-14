Deputy Lieutenant Colette McKeaveney (centre) with grandson Joseph and Houghton Regis mayor Yvette Farrell

Switching on the Christmas tree lights at the annual Light up a Life event at the L&D is a much loved annual tradition.

This year Deputy Lieutenant Colette McKeaveney MBE was invited to do the honours with Houghton Regis mayor Yvette Farrell – but they were upstaged by Colette’s seven-year-old grandson Joseph.

She explains: “He was there to support the event with his parents when he recognised me and rushed over. He was very excited to push the button with a little help from his younger brother Isaac, who’s five.

"Earlier he had told an interviewer from hospital radio: ‘I was a very poorly baby and my Mum and Dad were worried about me. The hospital looked after me really well and probably saved my life.’”

Colette added: “The L&D is very special to me and my family has many mixed memories linked to this building.

"But tonight, we’re here to celebrate the work of the staff at this hospital. Their dedication and forbearance through renovations, Covid, NHS staff and equipment shortages and an ever more demanding political agenda has been remarkable.

"I send my grateful thanks especially to the NICU staff and in particular Dr Siva and Nurse Angus who were so amazing when Joseph was born seven years ago.

"Due to their skill and care he is here to enjoy Christmas with us this evening.”

Virtual lights can be bought for a small donation in memory of a loved one or as a gift to someone special. Their names are placed around the hospital, on its website and on social media. They’re updated every week and remain in place until January.

All money raised goes towards supporting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s Parents’ Accommodation.

Deputy fundraising manager Charmaine Norrish says: “We cover a large area so parents can come from a long way with their babies.

"We offer them support in a home-from-home environment, one less problem to worry about at what can be the worst time of their lives.

"The free accommodation is a few minutes walk from the NICU and comprises private bedrooms with a kitchen, washing machine and tumble drier.”