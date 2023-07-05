73-year-old Nana Pam from Luton is easyJet's oldest cabin crew member
With over 4,500 flights under her belt, a grandma from Luton is still flying high at the age of 73 and has become one of Britain’s oldest cabin crew members.
The grandmother, soon to become a great-grandmother, is known as Nana Pam to her regular passengers on easyJet flights.
Pam Clarke, a former hairdresser, will turn 73 this week and is the airline’s eldest employee. She was inspired to pursue her childhood dream 20 years ago while on a flight to Madrid, and has now been named as easyJet’s ambassador – flying the flag for over 45s to take advantage of the airline’s drive to recruit career changers.
Her advice for those thinking about applying is to ‘go for it’. She said: “When I applied for the role 20 years ago I knew that my age and experience meant I had something really valuable to offer.
“Nowadays, I’m meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life. Don’t be afraid!”
While Jane Storm, group people director at the airline, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have Pam on our team and she is a testament to our warm and welcoming cabin crew, who have a passion for great customer service.
“With Pam’s 73rd birthday just around the corner, we’re hopeful she will inspire even more talented people to join us in the future.”
Pam added: “My favourite part of the job has been meeting passengers from all over the world and giving them the most enjoyable travel experience possible.”