With over 4,500 flights under her belt, a grandma from Luton is still flying high at the age of 73 and has become one of Britain’s oldest cabin crew members.

The grandmother, soon to become a great-grandmother, is known as Nana Pam to her regular passengers on easyJet flights.

Pam Clarke, a former hairdresser, will turn 73 this week and is the airline’s eldest employee. She was inspired to pursue her childhood dream 20 years ago while on a flight to Madrid, and has now been named as easyJet’s ambassador – flying the flag for over 45s to take advantage of the airline’s drive to recruit career changers.

easyJet celebrating the birthday of Pam, a cabin crew member of 20 years, who is turning 73

Her advice for those thinking about applying is to ‘go for it’. She said: “When I applied for the role 20 years ago I knew that my age and experience meant I had something really valuable to offer.

“Nowadays, I’m meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life. Don’t be afraid!”

While Jane Storm, group people director at the airline, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have Pam on our team and she is a testament to our warm and welcoming cabin crew, who have a passion for great customer service.

“With Pam’s 73rd birthday just around the corner, we’re hopeful she will inspire even more talented people to join us in the future.”