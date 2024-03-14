4 . Stanley

Meet Stanley - otherwise known as 'Stan the man'. Stanley is three years old and is an outdoor rabbit. He was a father to 11 lovely darling bunnies in his previous home, and now he is on the hunt for a perfect new family. He can be shy but his inquisitive nature means it won't be long before he wants affection from you. NAWT Bedfordshire would love Stanley to make friends with another bunny so he has a pal to enjoy a 'new and loving home' with Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire