These loving animals in Luton and Bedfordshire are looking for a new home – can you help them?
The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) Bedfordshire and T.A.C.O Cat Rescue teams have many furry friends in their care who might be the perfect addition to your home.
NAWT Bedfordshire began helping Bedfordshire animals in the 70s, and the team takes care of cats, small animals, dogs, and pigs. To find out more about rehoming an animal, visit the NAWT Bedfordshire website.
T.A.C.O Cat Rescue is based in Luton, and was set up in the name of a tabby kitten who lost his life due to ‘backyard breeding’. The team rehabilitates and rehomes any unwanted cats and kittens. Visit T.A.C.O Cat Rescue’s Facebook page to find out more.
1. Brian
Sweet giant Brian is a two year old Sharpei Cross who is looking for his forever home. He wants nothing more than a fuss, and can potentially live with another dog or children if they will give him space when he needs it. Brian loves playing with his toys, so a toy box in his new home would be appreciated. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
2. Storm
Storm is a six-year-old Rottweiler and German Shepard cross - and he is an absolute cutie! Storm is very intelligent and has captured the hearts of the NAWT Bedfordshire team, who say he has 'a big personality and an even bigger heart'. Storm is looking for a home with no other pets, and will be suitable for owners who have the time to continue his training. He may be suitable to live in a home with older children, but would prefer no feline friends. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
3. April
April is a charming two year old dog that is looking for an affectionate new family. April enjoys paddling in water and would be best suited to walks in quiet locations because of her prey drive - but don't threat, as April is still very much an outdoorsy and adventurous dog. April can't get enough of squeaky toys and teddies, and loves to roll around in the grass. Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
4. Stanley
Meet Stanley - otherwise known as 'Stan the man'. Stanley is three years old and is an outdoor rabbit. He was a father to 11 lovely darling bunnies in his previous home, and now he is on the hunt for a perfect new family. He can be shy but his inquisitive nature means it won't be long before he wants affection from you. NAWT Bedfordshire would love Stanley to make friends with another bunny so he has a pal to enjoy a 'new and loving home' with Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire