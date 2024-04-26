8 loving dogs in Bedfordshire who are looking for their forever homes - can you help them?

Eight furry friends in Bedfordshire are looking for a new forever family – could it be you?
Eaton Bray’s Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels have taken in stray dogs since 1999. They can look after around 100 dogs of all ‘ages, breeds, shapes, and sizes’.
Amongst the list of current Appledown residents is Staffordshire Bull Terrier Alfie, Rona Harris the Beagle, Tom Good the Patterdale Terrier, and large crossbreed Otto. To find out more about the rehoming process, visit the Appledown Rescue website.
National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) was founded in 1971 as an independent charity. NAWT Bedfordshire helps cats, small animals, dogs, and even pigs! The rescue is currently looking after many dogs, including Spanish Mastiff Cross duo Dexter and Sacha, crossbreed April, and Gus the Greyhound.
1. Rona Harris
Lovely Rona Harris the beagle arrived at Appledown in a 'seriously neglected state' - and with help from the rescue team, she now has healing skin and a 'new love for life'. Rona Harris is around eight years old and would suit a retired household that loves to be out walking. According to Appledown, she is very affectionate, super sweet, and would enjoy good quality exercise with fun and games. Photo: Appledown Rescue
2. Alfie
Staffordshire Bull Terrier Alfie is an older-chap who just wants to be loved, enjoy some good food, and have a comfy place to rest his head. Alfie is around seven and a half years old and has been described by Appledown as a 'loving and loyal companion' who would need reasonable exercise and perhaps some fun (age-suited) training. Despite being strong on the lead at first, Alfie soon settles. Photo: Appledown Rescue
3. Otto
Crossbreed Otto was returned to Appledown due to a lack of training - but in a short amount of time, he has made some 'fantastic' progress! Otto is around three and a half, and has been described by Appledown as a dog who 'enjoys his training, is responsive, and is eager to please'. Otto's perfect new owners will need to be committed to continuing his training so that he can thrive 'at the heart of family life'. Photo: Appledown Rescue
4. Tom Good
If Tom Good, the one year old Patterdale Terrier, had to be described by Appledown in two words - it would be 'people pleaser'. According to the rescue, Tom Good is 'delightful' and 'absolutely full of beans'. He is active, loves a ball, and could be suitable to live with a female dog pending a successful introduction. Photo: Appledown Rescue