8 loving dogs in Bedfordshire who are looking for their forever homes - can you help them?

3 . Otto

Crossbreed Otto was returned to Appledown due to a lack of training - but in a short amount of time, he has made some 'fantastic' progress! Otto is around three and a half, and has been described by Appledown as a dog who 'enjoys his training, is responsive, and is eager to please'. Otto's perfect new owners will need to be committed to continuing his training so that he can thrive 'at the heart of family life'. Photo: Appledown Rescue