84-bed care home for elderly in Luton 'Requires Improvement'

A care home in Luton has been graded as 'Requires Improvement' in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Mulberry Court on Bramingham Road was inspected on May 8, and the CQC published its findings last week.

Mulberry Court

The care home had previously been judged 'Inadequate' in April 2018 and placed in Special Measures, with inspections carried out every six months. Although its grading had improved to 'Requires Improvement' by November last year, there were continued criticisms about poor leadership at the facility.

Family members told inspectors on this occasion that their relatives were happy at the care home, and CQC found residents to be "relaxed and comfortable" with staff.

The report stated: "At this inspection, we saw that some improvements had been made. The home now had a registered manager although staff still did not have effective support and direction when supporting people.

"Staff competencies in their work were not being monitored and checked.

"We found shortfalls in how staff interacted and supported people... The management team were aware of this issue, but work had not been completed to address this."

Inspectors found that although some outings and events were now taking place, staff were still not communicating effectively with residents or helping to engage them in their interests.

The report added: "Staff had a good understanding of what potential abuse looked like and what they must do about it. Accidents and incidents were managed.

"However, we found shortfalls in how one situation was dealt with by the management team which did not promote this person’s safety...

"People received their medication as prescribed. Staff sought assistance from health professionals when people needed this support. Routine health appointments were made for people.

"The meal experiences had improved, and people were being offered choice which was individual to them. Healthier foods were offered and made available for people. People enjoyed eating the food and snacks provided although staff struggled to engage with people during their meal experience. Healthy life styles were not promoted or encouraged, plans to support people to try and be more active were not in place."

The report also found improvements in the environment of the care home. It has now been taken out of Special Measures as a result of receiving a second 'Requires Improvement' grading.