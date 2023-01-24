As the temperatures across Luton and Dunstable continue to drop, Citizens Advice Luton is sharing tips to save money on your energy bills.

The charity has teamed up with Energy Saving Trust to provide the following advice for making small savings around the home.

> Turning your appliances off standby could save you £65 a year

> Draught proofing windows, doors and blocking cracks around your home could save you up to £125 a year

> Turning off lights when you leave a room could save you £25 a year

> Washing your clothes at 30 degrees and doing one less machine run a week could save you around £34 a year

> Ditching the tumble dryer and drying your clothes on racks in a well-ventilated room or outside in warmer weather could save you £70 a year

> Reducing your shower time to 4 minutes can save you £95 a year

> Swapping one bath a week with a 4 minute shower can save you £20 a year

> Avoiding overfilling the kettle could save you £13 a year

> Running your dishwasher one time less per week could save you £17 a year

These lifestyle changes still might not cover the hole in household budgets, so Citizens Advice Luton is also urging people to check they’re getting all the support they’re entitled to. This could include:

> Energy Bills Support Scheme — a £400 discount given to every household. People who use prepayment meters are also entitled to this - there’s more information here on how this works.

> Warm Home Discount — a £150 discount if you get certain benefits

> Fuel vouchers — if you can’t afford to top up your prepayment meter

> Cold weather payments — payments if you get certain benefits and the weather

is extremely cold

> Grants from your energy supplier — to help you pay off debts you may owe

Energy prices have risen dramatically over the past year and despite Government support, many people are seeing a dramatic rise in their energy bills.

