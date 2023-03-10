Here are the top florists in and around the town

Mother’s Day is fast approaching with the celebratory day falling on Sunday, March 19.

Many of us can be left scratching our heads over what to buy for the mother figure in our lives.

One thing that can’t be beaten is a fresh bouquet of flowers. So ditch the wilted service station bunches and opt for some from one of Luton’s best florists, according to Google.

1 . Fleurette Fleurette was established in 1971 - but moved to its current home on Stockingstone Road in 2018. Photo: Google Maps

2 . The Flower Girl For over 25 years, The Flower Girl has been serving Luton with fresh flowers and plants from its shop on Neville Road. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Flowers by George Brightening up The Mall Luton, Flowers by George has floral gifts starting from £7. Photo: VCG

4 . Tufty's Flowers & Cards With over 30 years of experience, the florist on Eaton Green Road offers bespoke bouquets for every occasion. Photo: Google Maps