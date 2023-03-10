News you can trust since 1891
9 of the best places in Luton to get flowers for Mother’s Day according to Google

Here are the top florists in and around the town

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
1 hour ago

Mother’s Day is fast approaching with the celebratory day falling on Sunday, March 19.

Many of us can be left scratching our heads over what to buy for the mother figure in our lives.

One thing that can’t be beaten is a fresh bouquet of flowers. So ditch the wilted service station bunches and opt for some from one of Luton’s best florists, according to Google.

1. Fleurette

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Flower Girl

Photo: Google Maps

3. Flowers by George

Photo: VCG

4. Tufty's Flowers & Cards

Photo: Google Maps

