Nine new trainee detective constables joined Bedfordshire Police today having completed Police Now’s National Detective Programme academy. ( 26/6)

The 13-week residential academy began in March when almost 230 new officers began an intensive training programme.

They have developed core policing skills and knowledge required for complex investigative work, in a mix of practical and classroom-based sessions led by experienced sergeants seconded from Police Now’s partner forces.

The new trainee detective constables who joined Beds Police today (26/6)

They have also completed field training shifts in their force Response teams and Criminal Investigation Departments.

They now continue Police Now’s two-year training and development programme in force, where they will play an integral part in solving cases and supporting victims of crime across Bedfordshire.

Beds Police Assistant Chief Constable, Sharn Basra, addressed the academy’s closing ceremony ahead of his retirement.

He said: “I look over the room, as I come to the end of my career, and I see the future of policing. You will change policing and you will improve policing for the better. I have no doubt that during your academy training you have worked hard, you have been professional and you have had fun.

"Continue to do this throughout the next stages of your training and the rest of your policing careers. Policing is tough, you will have some bad days, you will see things that other people won’t see and you will experience things that other people shouldn’t have to experience. But you will change people’s lives and you will save people’s lives. The good days will always overtake the bad, as you support those that need you the most and secure justice for victims.”

Trainee Detective Constable, Benedict Davies, said: "Academy was a fantastic environment to learn in and presented an opportunity to grow and develop alongside, not only my force peers, but also peers across forces nationally.

"Overall, I feel ready for the challenges ahead of me and am grateful for the experience."

Police Now is a Times Top 100 Graduate Employer and has partnered with a total of 36 forces to recruit and train over 2,680 police officers and detectives nationally.