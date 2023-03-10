Nine-year-old Kian Milton who's making a name for himself as a future darts champion

He may be only nine years old, but Dunstable schoolboy Kian Milton is already making a name for himself as a future darts champion.

The Year 5 Larks Rise Academy pupil started playing after he developed alopecia two years ago.

He now suffers from severe OCD but his dad Joe believes taking up Britain’s favourite pub game has been a welcome distraction for Kian.

He says: “It’s been great, because he isn’t really interested in any other sport. He’s now part of the MK Sharks Academy in Bletchley which is part of the JDC (Junior Darts Corporation) and is run by a group of volunteers headed by Craig Neale.

"He’s also started playing for a local darts team at Dunstable Football Club run by Arone Thasen.”

The talented youngster practises there on a Monday and takes part in league games on Thursdays. He won his first match 3-1 and his second 3-0.

His proud dad adds: “He’s already hit the highest score (180) 21 times and his high checkout is 146 – this is the last three darts a player throws and the average is 100.”

Kian’s mum Liz works in retail. He has a teenage sister Erin and the family live in Pipers Croft.

They have a dedicated darts room which also houses Kian’s T-shirts – 17 and counting. The budding top-class player says he enjoys darts because he likes working out the score. He’s also keen on hitting the bullseye when he goes down to the club.

But best of all?

