A 90-year-old woman is walking one kilometre every day in February to raise money for Dementia UK.

Rose Sheehan from Thorn Springs care home in Houghton Regis is determined to offer a helping hand to those living with dementia and wants them to know that ‘support is out there’.

Born in Paddington, Rose moved to Lewsey Farm in Luton in 1960 with her family. She joined the Women’s Voluntary Service and worked at Luton and Dunstable Hospital before later retiring to spend time with her family.

Rose and Katie

Rose moved into Thorn Springs in October 2022, and has since been enjoying taking part in all the home’s activities such as baking, games, scrapbooking and visiting the theatre.

She has been taking part in the daily walks accompanied by the care home’s manager, Katie Hughes – and the pair have been having a blast during their daily walks, visiting places of interest, meeting new people, and even stopping to watch the sunrise.

Rose said: “I’m really enjoying the walks; I get to be outside every day which is what I love doing the most.”

Katie added: “Those living with dementia need support to continue living the lifestyle they choose. At Thorn Springs, we offer that support to those residents who need it, but Rose and I want to do whatever we can to reach out and help even more people across the country.

“Rose has been a real inspiration to everyone in our care home, and we feel so lucky to have her as part of the Thorn Springs family.”