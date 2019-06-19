A bandstand for the people of Luton

The Rotary Bandstand in Wardown Park was formally handed over to the people of Luton on Tuesday, June 11.

Four Luton Rotary clubs, Luton, Luton North, Luton Sommeries and Luton Chiltern, worked to set up a bandstand for the town.

Mayor of Luton Tahir Malik, Lord Bill McKenzie and Alan Corkhill. Photo by Chalmers Cursley

At a special ceremony at Wardown Park Museum, the Rotary Club’s patron Lord Bill McKenzie handed over the deeds and a photograph of the plaque to the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Malik, on behalf of the people of Luton.

Building work began on the bandstand in February after four years of delays and a complete architect redesign to satisfy the council’s planning department and the public.

A spokesperson for the Luton Rotary clubs said: “Luton Council have now accepted responsibility for the Bandstand and music groups can book the Bandstand via the Parks department.

“Debbie Hodge, the President of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland, spoke about Rotary’s contribution to the local community.

Rotary Bandstand at Wardown Park

“She also referred to people enjoying memories of the past and present when they hear the music that will be played at the Bandstand celebrating the vibrant and diverse cultures in Luton. Rotarians are proud to present this unique and exciting venue to the people of Luton.”

The new building is of Victorian design and replaces the original bandstand, it will be sited at the north westerly side of Wardown Park.

The Rotary Bandstand will be available for cultural activities such as music and drama and will be a great addition to Luton’s cultural heritage.

Alan Corkhill, Chair Rotary Bandstand for Luton Committee. Photo by Chalmers Cursley