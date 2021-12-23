A Christmas Carol brought to life in Luton with Wardown performances

Ticket requests are already coming in for next year after actor Stuart Turner brought A Christmas Carol to life in Luton with a series of performance this month.

Stuart was returning by popular demand, with a fantastic interpretation of Charles Dickens' story at Wardown House, Museum & Gallery between December 2 and 18. In the role of Dickens, Stuart regaled the classic tale; written and directed by local talent Teresa Burns

The Theatre in Museums promenade performance led audiences around the beautiful rooms of Wardown House, creating a unique and intimate experience for them. The solo performance gave Stuart the opportunity to showcase his energetic storytelling skills, as he had audiences enthralled throughout.

Actor Stuart Turner ... Photo: Alex Warchol

Hannah Scott, Project Manager at The Culture Trust, said: ”We are delighted to have high quality live theatre back at Wardown House. This event has been so popular with sell-out shows. We hope we can repeat it again next year. The museum is an ideal backdrop for this theatre piece and provides another way for audiences to connect with cultural activities in our town.”

Jacqui Harding, project co-ordinator for Museum Makers, said: “The feedback from the audience has been so encouraging. Everyone has said how impressed they have been and that they have had great value for money.”

Student Paige Sims, who recently saw the show for a third time at Wardown, said. "I am currently studying A Christmas Carol for my GCSEs and it was brought to life in a unique way. The enthusiasm of the actor made it an evening to remember and I will definitely be getting a ticket for next year!"