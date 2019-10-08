A day of events and activities planned for Luton's People Power Passion finale

Five months of events will culminate this weekend with an interactive and thought provoking day of activities celebrating the idealistic future of Luton.

Lutopia is on Saturday, October 12, outside Luton Town Hall, from 2pm till 8pm, and will also showcase the talent from the last five events of People Power Passion.

People Power Passion has featured the best of Luton’s talent, stories and history and now, for the finale of this spectacular year of culture, the council turn People Power Passion over to the public.

The outdoor event will feature Live virtual reality (VR) Gaming, projections, digital installations, performances and street food.

From 2pm-6pm, people will be invited to play the retro style game, in which 2 players can go head to head in a challenge to secure the best possible VR future for Luton.

Those not playing will be able to watch the action on the big screen and join the discussion about what would make Luton a ‘utopia’.

Three rounds of knockout games will take place with notable Lutonian players for the final event, Lutopia Live at 6.30pm.

The content, characters and situations have all been designed by Lutonians and artist Andy Abbott, by drawing on everyday life in Luton.

Throughout the day, there will also be a chance to take part in Talkaoke: a debate about the future of Luton in a live talk show format. Participants can sit at the table, take the mic and have their say on what they think is important.

Entertainer Aaron Spendelow will be MC’ing and there will also be an interactive digital installation produced by Luton-based associate artist Sophie Gresswell.

At 7.30pm, a live showreel celebrating the best bits of People Power Passion will take place to bring the spectacular series of events to a close.

This finale, directed by the People Power Passion Associate Artists who have worked throughout the entire programme, will bring back some of the acts and talented local performers together on stage one final time.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder responsible for arts and culture said: “People Power Passion has been an incredible journey and celebration of Luton, from the powerful launch in June and huge spectacular in July, to the inspired Justice 39 in August and utterly charming Children's Peace Party in September.

“This final event will bring the extraordinary riot that was five months of hard work and talent to an exciting close.

"I’m so proud to have seen Luton portrayed in such a creative way, through spoken word, performance, music, dance, gaming and projections.

"We hope that residents will agree that we have celebrated all that we love about Luton and explored the issues that are important to those who call Luton home.”