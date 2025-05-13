“A day we will never forget”: Luton community officers enjoy Buckingham Palace garden party

Sergeant Phil Boyd and PCSO Dan McHugh at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Two community officers from Luton shared their Buckingham Palace experience after being invited to one of the most exclusive garden parties in the world.

Sergeant Phil Boyd and PCSO Danny McHugh were nominated to go along to the royal residence in recognition of their work in the community and spent the afternoon in the sunshine, meeting the thousands in attendance.

Phil said: “I cannot work out what I enjoyed most; walking into the magnificent Buckingham Palace, meeting up with Dan to share afternoon tea, bumping into old colleagues, singing the national anthem whilst looking at our King and Queen, or spending most of our time walking around that beautiful garden.

"Full of gratitude. Full of pride. A once in a lifetime experience and a day we will never forget.”

Danny has worked in the cohesion team for more than 10 years and was described by Phil as “a true community champion and leader in terms of his engagement, passion and commitment to serving the community”.