A LEVELS: Luton Sixth Form notches up 'excellent results'

Luton Sixth Form College was in party mood today as it marked yet another year of excellent academic achievements for students.

A Level results rocketed with the pass rate jumping by 2.4 percentage points to 97.6% – bringing it in line with the national average. The BTEC Level 3 Diploma pass rate was as equally spectacular at 99.5% – a marginal 0.1% drop on last year’s record-breaking high.

Students were thrilled with their results

Among the highest-achieving students were Aleisha Lanceley, who achieved a full set of four A* grades to secure a place at the University of Oxford to read linguistics and Spanish. Also Oxford-bound is Daniel Hunt, who will study physics and philosophy after gaining three A*s, an A and a B.

Kamal Salih scooped three A*s to confirm a dentistry place at King’s College London, while Alex King gained an A* and four As and is now off to the University of Sheffield to study biochemistry.

Other high-flyers included Atyya Farooq, who achieved an A* grade and three As, and Tamina Mohammad, who got a Double Distinction* and a Distinction* in her BTEC courses.

Principal Altaf Hussain said: “I am so proud of our students and their achievements on our A Level and BTEC programmes. Their incredible hard work, continuous efforts, determination and grit has really paid off.

Happy students collect their results

“A 2.4% increase in our A Level pass rates and a 3.6% increase in high grades for our BTEC Level 3 Diploma programmes in one year is truly remarkable.

“It has been made possible because we continue to have some of the best staff in the sector who go the extra mile every day because they care and have bucket loads of integrity. Their dedication has enabled so many of our students to progress onto their chosen pathways.

“Together with our Chair of Governors, Professor Mary Malcolm, I would like to thank our many supporters and the local community for everything they have done to shape the futures of our students.

“These results demonstrate that the college is continuously providing high quality education to students in Luton and the wider area and more importantly that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.”