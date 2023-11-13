Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Luton man claims he has collected over a litre of water that had dripped from his rented flat’s ceilings and walls.

Paul Shulver, 36, lives in a top floor flat in Luton and says water had been seeping through the property’s walls and ceiling for the last 18 months.

He said: “Every time it rains I have to clear up after and wipe the walls. I’ve got to change over the buckets. A litre of water came through my ceiling in the last week. If you've got a wall that is damp, and it's going from freezing cold to whatever temperature, it's going to be damaged and then damaging the external structure of the building. The whole thing is baffling. I don't understand why.

The walls of the flat Paul rents. Picture: Paul Shulver

"There's been times when my job has required me to be in the office that needed to go down, but I can't go because it's raining, I have to stay here.”

A spokesperson for RMG, the property’s management company, apologised for the delay in fixing the problem. They said: “RMG recognise that there has been a significant delay between the roof inspection of the property and the scheduling of repair works. We have received Mr Shulver’s complaints and they have been dealt with through our complaint procedure.