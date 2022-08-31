A Luton teen has been crowned world champion in streetdance

A Luton teenager has become the world champion in streetdance.

Shaylah Johnson, 16, took the UDO World Streetdance championships by storm this month, taking 1st place in the under 18 advanced female solo category and the top advanced category, making her world champion.

The four day event was held in Blackpool with more than 15,000 people from 34 countries taking prt.

Shaylah with her award

Shaylah and her sister Sorayiah, aged 11, also came 5th as a duo in the under 18 advanced duo category. Sorayiah came 2nd in the U12 advanced solo and fellow performer Joseph Rusere, also 11, was 2nd in the under 12 nocie category.

Their dance teacher Zara Richards, owner of local dance school Warriorz Performing Arts Academy, said: "All three children have worked incredibly hard to achieve such great results. They had originally qualified to attend this event back in 2020 but due to the pandemic is was postponed and competitions were held online making it a new yet difficult norm.

“Thousands of dancers added to the qualification whilst entering through the online competitions making this year's even massive.

Joseph with his U12 Novice award

“These children have knuckled down and trained hard throughout the pandemic attending online class and in person once when they were available.

“They have showed determination to succeed and I am very proud to say these are my student. I cannot congratulate them enough. Well done guys you are real superstars!"

The Warriorz Performing Arts Academy was founded in Stevenage in 2013. To find out more about the academy visit the website.