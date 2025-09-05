“A prisoner in my own body”: Mum wins £80k after fall at Luton and Dunstable Hospital after 8-year battle

A mum-of-three who fell over a discarded piece of package wrapping has won her eight-year battle with the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasmin Hanif had grabbed a cup of coffee and was on her way to the maternity ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital when she slipped on a strip of plastic.

She landed on her knee, arm, and wrists and was rushed in for an X-ray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, she was told no damage had been done - despite the pain being “worse than childbirth”.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

It was only after she requested a second scan that doctors discovered a severe fracture in her elbow.

Yasmin has been unable to work since her fall and says she can’t tie her own shoelaces.

Her son later became her registered full-time carer.

She said: “I am totally reliant on my son, who helps me to get through the day. He has to tie my shoelaces up for me. And if he goes out, he makes me a thermos, so I have a hot drink as I can’t boil the kettle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always taken care of my kids, and now I can no longer do my mum role, and that hurts. My son should be out enjoying himself with his girlfriend, not looking after me.”

She sued the Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust over her accident. And after eight years, she has been handed an £80,000 out-of-court settlement - without an apology.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Luton and Dunstable Hospital, said: “We are very sorry for the injuries sustained by Ms Hanif whilst visiting the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in 2017 and can confirm that this matter has been resolved outside of court.”

Yasmin said: “Hospitals are supposed to make you feel better. But I went there and it destroyed my life. I have been left with a lifelong condition of pain. This impacts every part of my life from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed. I am a prisoner in my own body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I hit that floor my life was put on hold. Some days it just gets too much when I think about all the things I can no longer do. I am stuck indoors, a virtual recluse, and don’t go outside for weeks at a time.

“What makes things worse is the hospital knows this and has still fought me tooth and nail for over eight years.”

Yasmin contacted injurylawyers4u.co.uk to start legal action, with solicitor Jennifer Lutton helping to secure the out of court settlement to pay for adaptations around Yasmin’s house and future medical care.

She said: “Yasmin’s life was smashed to pieces like her elbow when she tripped on that plastic. But the hospital dragged out her ordeal for eight years, causing her untold pain and misery even when they knew how much her injuries were affecting her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitals need to do more to ensure visitors are safe when visiting their premises and support them financially if they are injured.”

Yasmin added: “I sit here in tears sometimes as I remember the life I had and know it won’t get better, it will get worse. All because of a bit of plastic. I should be looking forward to the future, and now it terrifies me. I would give anything to get the old me back.”