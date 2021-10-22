A spook-tacular Hallowe'en event heads to Caddington to boost cancer charity

A hallowe'en fundraiser in Caddington is raising cash for a charity helping people with cancer to regain their love of food.

The fancy dress fundraising event at The Chequers, Caddington, on Saturday October 30, is supporting Life Kitchen, set up by Ryan Riley after he lost his mother to cancer. It offers free cookery workshops to those who have lost their sense of taste due to chemotherapy, and their carers.

Up to 80% of those undergoing chemotherapy find that food becomes unpalatable. Life Kitchen combines ingredients and cooking techniques to enhance the appeal of food by taste, texture and appearance. This in turn provides nutritional support and also emotional support by sharing food with others.

Party goers at the 2019 fundraiser

Monies raised will support recipe development, collaboration with health and food organisations, publication of recipe books and free booklets, provision of free weekly on-line cookery classes accompanied by vouchers covering the cost of ingredients, and eateries such as Pineapple Truck, the proceeds of which support free cookery workshops.

In 2019 the event raised almost £2,500.