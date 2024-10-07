"A true local treasure": Houghton Regis woman celebrates 100th birthday with mayor visit
Beryl Morton celebrated her triple-digit birthday at Moorlands Nursing Home on Sunday, October 6.
The honorary Freeman of Houghton Regis was joined by her carers, mayor of Luton councillor Tahmina Saleem, and the deputy mayor of Houghton Regis, councillor Michelle Herber for her special day.
Houghton Regis Town Council said: “We celebrated a true local treasure! Beryl,Thank you, Beryl, for inspiring us all with your unwavering spirit and the countless ways you've made Houghton Regis a better place. Here's to 100 years of memories and many more filled with love and joy!”
The 100-year-old is a long-resident of the town and was given the Freedom of Houghton Regis in 2018 for her help in the community, including the years she spent running the Horticultural Society and supporting All Saints Church.
