Activist group target Luton Airport consultation

An activist group is holding a Mad Hatter's Tea Party in protest at plans to expand London Luton Airport.

A consultation on the proposals to increase passenger numbers at the airport is currently underway.

XR LUTON will be hosting the Tea Party at the final consultation event that the airport company is holding on March 26 at Wigmore Church, from 12noon until 3pm.

The poster for the Mad Hatter's Tea Party

The airport company Luton Rising is holding the last of the exhibitions and consultations about its plans to increase the airport from 19 million passengers to 32 million per year.

XR is calling for the plans to be cancelled, citing an increase in pollution in the area.