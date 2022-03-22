Activist group target Luton Airport consultation
Extinction Rebellion group plans a Mad Hatter's Tea Party
An activist group is holding a Mad Hatter's Tea Party in protest at plans to expand London Luton Airport.
A consultation on the proposals to increase passenger numbers at the airport is currently underway.
XR LUTON will be hosting the Tea Party at the final consultation event that the airport company is holding on March 26 at Wigmore Church, from 12noon until 3pm.
The airport company Luton Rising is holding the last of the exhibitions and consultations about its plans to increase the airport from 19 million passengers to 32 million per year.
XR is calling for the plans to be cancelled, citing an increase in pollution in the area.
A XR spokesman said: “In order to tell you more about just how crazy Luton Rising’s plans are, we’re hosting a Mad Hatters’ Tea Party outside Wigmore Church on the 26th. Come and join the fun. Bring your own cakes and biscuits, cups and chairs. There will be music and dancing and the chance to tell Luton Borough Council and Luton Rising that they must cancel expansion."