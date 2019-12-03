Actor sets up acting workshops in Luton to help people follow their dreams

An actor from Luton is setting up acting workshops in the town to help give people the chance to pursue a career in acting.

Aaron Fontaine, who has starred in Hollyoaks, Holby City and most recently The Outpost, wanted to give something back to the town where he grew up.

Aaron Fontaine is setting up the acting workshops in Luton

The classes will be on Saturdays and there is a taster workshop on Saturday, December 14, at Connaught House, Upper George Street.

Aaron is working with Jermaine Hall and Directional CIC to bring the workshops to Luton. He will be teaching the class himself when they officially start in June, he will be filming in America to film season 3 of The Outpost in January.

He said: “The classes this month are about raising awareness of the workshop, they will start properly in June.

“I wanted to start these workshops because there wasn’t really anything drama related for me growing up in Luton. There is a lot of undiscovered talent in Luton, both young people and older people and these workshops are for everyone.

"Now I have established myself as an actor, I want others from outside of London to also take a step towards their acting dreams.

“There are no qualifications needed for these workshops, just bring yourself and I mean bring who you are, not who people think you are.

"The workshops will enhance acting skills and will bring out the best in people, making people more confident.

“These are acting workshops, not a drama school so you decide when you want to take part. I have set up these acting workshops for those that want to sharpen their acting skills and pursue their acting career.

"There are no joining fees, just weekly booking payments when you want to train.

“The people that I believe are the strongest at the workshops will be referred to a workshop in London, it is a great opportunity for people looking to get into the industry.

“The best advice I can give anyone is to just go for it, take any opportunity you are given. Work hard and put yourself out there, networking is one of the most important things in the industry, it is about who you know, as well as how good you are.”

There is a Youth Class, for people aged 14 to 17, and an Adult Class, for people aged 18 to 40. The Youth Class is from 11am till 1pm and is £10, the Adult Class is from 1.30pm till 4.30pm and is £20.

For more details, email: info@NeverBlending.com.