News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
The animals were (mostly) on their best behaviourThe animals were (mostly) on their best behaviour
The animals were (mostly) on their best behaviour

Adorable photos show Whipsnade Zoo animals lining up for the annual stocktake

New arrivals include a horned oryx and three baby otters!
By olivia preston
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT

It is a huge undertaking for the zoo keepers at Whipsnade, but is a necessary one. At the start of each year, every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate at the zoo are counted, as part of the zoo’s annual stocktake – and yesterday was that day!

There are over 245 species who call the Dunstable Downs home – from tiny partula snails to a herd of huge Asian elephants. The annual stocktake is a requirement of the Whipsnade Zoo license and once everyone’s been counted, the final numbers will be shared with zoos and aquariums around the world via Species360, an international database which helps conservationists to manage important breeding programmes for endangered species.

Scroll through these pictures to see the scary, the cuddly and the cute get counted.

Zookeeper Thomas Maunden counts a Vampire Crab as part of the annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo.

1. Little vampire crab

Zookeeper Thomas Maunden counts a Vampire Crab as part of the annual stocktake at Whipsnade Zoo. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Photo Sales
The Asian Short-clawed Otters were happy to turn up for their counting session in exchange for some grub, of course.

2. "All this food? For me?"

The Asian Short-clawed Otters were happy to turn up for their counting session in exchange for some grub, of course. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Photo Sales
Malik, the male African lion Malik, struck a pose for guests during the annual stocktake.

3. Malik in all his glory

Malik, the male African lion Malik, struck a pose for guests during the annual stocktake. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Photo Sales
Zookeeper Thomas Maunden counts the endangered Mangarahara Cichlid fish which are native to Madagascar.

4. Counting the Mangarahara Cichlid fish

Zookeeper Thomas Maunden counts the endangered Mangarahara Cichlid fish which are native to Madagascar. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page